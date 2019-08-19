Buhari Regime Deploys Aerial Surveillance To Foil #RevolutionNow Symposium

A helicopter with RRS' inscription was seen hovering over the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2019

The government of Nigeria has deployed aerial surveillance to the venue of #RevolutionNow symposium as part of plans to prevent the programme from taking place.

Prominent Nigerians like Prof. Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana, among others were billed to speak at the event.

It was earlier reported that security operatives arrived at the venue of the symposium as early as 7 am preventing organizers and operators of the facility from going in.

A helicopter with RRS' inscription was seen hovering over the area.  

SaharaReporters, New York

