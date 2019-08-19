Germany-based Igbo Group Apologises To Ekweremadu Over Attack

Ndi-Igbo in Germany has apologised to former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, over the attack on him by alleged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Nuremberg, Germany, last Saturday.

The group, which organised the event where the attack took place, described the incident as an embarrassment to the entire Igbo race and Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, the group said that those involved in the attack would face the wrath of the law.

The statement reads, “Ndi-Igbo Germany wish to offer our unequivocal apology to our special guest of honour, Senator Ike Ekweremadu for the unfortunate treatment misdirected at him by members of Indigenous People of Biafra in Germany during the occasion of our 2nd annual Igbo Cultural Festival and Convention 2019.

"It must be emphasised that Senator Ekweremadu had nothing personal to gain in attending our cultural day.

“Rather Igbo residents in Germany lost an opportunity to tap into his reservoir of knowledge.

“No words can describe our shock, our consternation, and our sadness at this inexcusable, shameful and senseless attack.

“We apologise from the depths of our hearts that you had to experience such a horrible thing in our midst.

“Our apologies go to Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and to all well-meaning Igbo-Diasporan groups and associations both at home and abroad for this disgrace.

“We sincerely apologize to the National Assembly and indeed to our entire country for such an unwarranted assault on Senator Ekweremadu by the IPOB members in Germany.

"We are committed to working and cooperating with our host country Germany and with her constituted authorities. Ndi–Igbo Germany will let the full weight of the law take its course."