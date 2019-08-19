Nigeria, ECOWAS To Provide Basic Amenities in North-East

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2019

The Government of Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States have said basic amenities would be provided for the North-East region of the country ravaged by insurgency.

President of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, made the announcement in Abuja on Monday at an event to commemorate World Humanitarian Day.

Brou, who was represented at the event by the organisation’s Commissioner, Social Affairs and Gender, Dr Siga Jagne, said that damaged schools and health facilities in communities affected by insurgency will all be rehabilitated.

He said, “People in cities and towns struggle to find food, water and safe shelter while fighting drives millions from their homes; schools are destroyed and children are recruited and forced to fight. Women are abused and used as tools of war.

“As humanitarian workers deliver aid and medical workers help the wounded and sick, they are directly targeted, treated as threats and prevented from bringing relief and care to those in desperate need.

“We will work with all partners to sensitise the public during peace and conflict times of the need not to see humanitarians, especially women as targets.”

