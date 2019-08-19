Teenager Arrested For Altering UTME Results

Kingsley Unekwe, 18-year-old prospective student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, has been arrested for altering his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

Unekwe had scored 201 during the last examination but fraudulently upgraded his score to 269 to meet up with the cut-off mark for Medicine at the university.

According to a report by The Nation, Unekwe and his mother appeared before some officials of the board in Abuja at the weekend.

Registrar of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board, Ishaq Oloyede, said the teenager edited his original score and presented the inflated score to his parents.

Unekwe, in the presence of his mother and officials of JAMB, would later confess to have altered the original result.

He appealed to the board for clemency, feigning ignorance of his crime.

But the JAMB registrar said the boy would be handed over to security agencies for prosecution.

Oloyede said, “Anybody who does post-result infraction will have their results withdrawn by the board.

“We will prosecute you for attempting to damage the image of the board. We told your father that we have all the facts.

“You are the fifth person. Two of them are already being prosecuted because we showed them clearly that they forged their results to deceive their parents who are desperate, like your parents are, to study medicine.”