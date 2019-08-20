Med-view, NAHCON Disagree Over 2019 Hajj Exercise

A Medview airline plane

Med-View Airline and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria are currently at loggerheads over the ongoing 2019 hajj exercise to Saudi Arabia.

The airline, through its solicitor, Maritime, Commercial and Immigration Law Chambers in Lagos accused NAHCON especially its Chairman, Mr. Adbullahi Mukhtar, of deliberately frustrating its participation in the exercise because it refused to ascend to his request to give some of its pilgrims to a Saudi Arabian airline, Flynas.

Documents obtained by our correspondent with series of dates to the Presidency, Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Federal Government, First Bank and NAHCON’s Chairman, alleged that the commission engaged in economic sabotage against the Federal Government and wanted the government to properly investigate the 2019 hajj exercise.

When contacted, solicitor to Med-View, Principal Lead Counsel, Maritime, Commercial and Immigration Law Chambers, Debo Adeleke, queried the arrangement of Mukhtar for insisting on taking pilgrims from Nigerian airlines and give to Flynas.

The solicitor insisted that rather than allowing Med-View, who had airlifted 4,383 of its 5,720 pilgrims to continue with the hajj exercise with its contractual agreement with Max Air, Mukhtar wanted to compel Med-View to put some of its pilgrims on Flynas.

Adeleke said, “If they were dissatisfied with the performance, why increase our pilgrims to 6,443 only to write that we have failed to discharge our obligation when the Med-view Managing Director explicitly refused to give its pilgrims to Flynas and insisted on its agreement with MaxAir and Air Peace?

“Someone in NAHCON is actively, surreptitiously and clandestinely working to sabotage the economic policy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission must be brought in to look at this situation."