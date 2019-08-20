NIMC To Conduct NIN Enrolment In Austria, Germany

The National Identity Management Commission has concluded plans to extend the National Identification Number enrolment to Nigerians in Austria and Germany.

Director-General of the agency, Mr Aliyu Aziz, made the disclosure in a statement by the General Manager, Operations/Corporate Communications, Abdulhamid Umar, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aziz said that the exercise would involve the demographic and biometric data capture of Nigerians residing in Austria and Germany in collaboration with Biosec Solution Limited licensed by NIMC to carry out enrolment across the globe.

He noted that the extension was to ensure that Nigerians in the Diaspora were captured in the process.

He said that it was in line with NIMC’s mandate to populate the National Identity Database and issue the NIN to all Nigerians and legal residents.