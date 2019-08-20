No Cause for Alarm, Says Atiku After S’Court Ruling Denying Him Access To INEC's Server

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said he anticipated Tuesday’s ruling of the Supreme Court denying him access to the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Abubakar, who spoke through Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), said there was "no cause for alarm".

He said, “There is no cause for alarm in the decision of the apex court as it relates to our petition at the tribunal.

“The issue of the server was aimed at establishing that the election was rigged during the collation of results and this was thoroughly addressed through witnesses and documents tendered and admitted during the presentation of the petition.”

He expressed optimism that the tribunal would do justice at the end of the day.

Abubakar had approached the Supreme Court praying for an order to set aside the decision of the tribunal, which refused to compel INEC to allow him access to the central server allegedly used in the conduct of the presidential poll.