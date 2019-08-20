Poll: Nigerian Judicial System Weaker In Last Two Years

The poll, conducted on social media, asked Nigerians their thoughts on the strength of the judiciary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2019

Nigerian judges

The Nigerian judicial system has been considered weaker in the last two years.

According to a poll conducted by Gavel, a civic-tech organisation with a focus on the judiciary, Nigerians said the judiciary has been weaker in the last two years.

About 85 per cent Nigerians, who participated in the poll, said the system has been weaker.

Commenting on the result of the poll, Nelson Olanipekun, the team lead of the civic-tech organisation, said the poll showed the dissatisfaction of many Nigerians with the judiciary system. 

He said, “The judiciary has a strong role in making democracy work and ensuring a peaceful society, the poll shows there is huge expectation from the Chief Justice of Nigeria as he begins a new leadership journey.”

SaharaReporters, New York

