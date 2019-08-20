Senator Elisha Abbo: Sickness Stalls Lawmaker's Sex Toy Shop Assault Trial

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2019

The trial of Senator Elisha Abbo was stalled at the Zuba magistrate's court in Abuja today (Tuesday).

He was said to be ill.

The lawmaker is standing trial for assaulting a nursing woman in a sex toy shop.

His lawyer, Adegbite Adeniyi, told the court that his client was suffering from "acute febrile" illness and was not available for the trial.

He also acknowledged the receipt of the proof of evidence served on Abbo by the prosecution, adding that they needed more time to go through it and to enable them to prepare defence.

The prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, did not raise any objection to the reason for the non-appearance of the senator in the court, admitting that anybody could fall sick.

He also told the court that he served the defendant the proof of evidence in the court because the defendant did not make his residential address available.

One of the prosecution witnesses was also in court in preparation for the trial.

The case has been adjourned until September 24,  2019.

Abbo was arraigned on July 8 on a two-count charge which bordered on criminal force and assault.

The offence is punishable under section 263 and 264 of Penal Code law.

SaharaReporters, New York

