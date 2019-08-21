Confirmed: Senator Omoworare In, Senator Ita Enang Out As Buhari’s Special Aide

“As I resume the helm of President Buhari’s Legislative Office team, I am aware of the importance of ensuring a more productive working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature. I have spent the past two decades working passionately as a parliamentarian, policy strategist, legislative strengthening advocate, and lobbyist."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019


Sen. Babajide Omoworare has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matter (Senate).

Omoworare is to replace Senator Ita Enang.

A statement by Omoworare said, “Mr. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has just announced my appointment as an aide to Mr. President for the National Assembly (Senate).

“I am grateful to God Almighty and to His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve his government as his primary liaison with the Senate.

“I gladly accept this rare and coveted privilege to advance the administration’s legislative agenda, promote its policy priorities in the Senate and foster Mr. President’s constitutional responsibilities in the National Assembly.

“As I resume the helm of President Buhari’s Legislative Office team, I am aware of the importance of ensuring a more productive working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature. I have spent the past two decades working passionately as a parliamentarian, policy
strategist, legislative strengthening advocate, and lobbyist."

He added, “Therefore, it is my sincere but humble hope that my knowledge, expertise, and network of contacts in the National Assembly will be positive and outstanding resources to my new office, this administration, and the Nigerian nation.

“In pursuit of building further blocks in the Executive/Legislature relationship, I shall lead a team that will rely on the robust experience of the National Assembly leadership as well as the cooperation and cohesion of all the Distinguished Senators and our Honourable Representatives.

“I also look forward to a mutually satisfying relationship between the National Assembly on one part and Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the other part, as we toil towards accomplishing unparalleled achievements for the Federal Government, as well as guaranteeing good governance for the People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ambode's Kinsmen, Neighbour Prevent EFCC's Raid Of Former Governor Ambode’s House
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Server: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku, PDP's Appeal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Economy Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode's Kinsmen, Neighbour Prevent EFCC's Raid Of Former Governor Ambode’s House
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians React To Re-arrest Of Kidnapper, Wadume, By Police
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Server: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku, PDP's Appeal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Economy Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections No Cause for Alarm, Says Atiku After S’Court Ruling Denying Him Access To INEC's Server
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kashifu Abdullahi Appointed As New NITDA Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Policemen Killed As Robbers Attack Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad