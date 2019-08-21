CSOs Tackle DSS Over Plans To Incriminate Sowore

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations has kicked against the latest plan by the Department of State Services to incriminate the convener of #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

The group disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja in a statement jointly signed Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians, Adebayo Raphael of Free Nigeria Movement and Ariyo Dare-Atoye of Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy.

The statement said that the DSS was bent on whipping up anti-Sowore sentiments by fabricating non-existent collusion between him and some foreign countries and wielding sheer disinformation to mislead the Nigerian people and judiciary.

The activists said that the fabricated exhibit contained in the affidavits filed before the Federal High Court was aimed at extending Sowore’s detention and enforcing his pre-planned persecution by President Muhammadu Buhari-led regime.

The statement read, “The relentless efforts by the Department of State Services and President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime to incriminate Omoyele Sowore with malicious falsehood and blatant lies have now reached an alarming crescendo where it must be vehemently questioned and quashed.

“We must state unambiguously at this juncture that the above-mentioned stratagem by the DSS is simply dead on arrival.

“And this is so because it is obvious to every progressive Nigerian yearning for better living conditions that the baseless accusations against Omoyele Sowore by the DSS are central to the institution’s agenda of perpetuating the undemocratic, politically rudderless, socially decrepit and economically stagnant regime of Buhari.

“It is also very obvious to students of history that this is a well-known stratagem which has been rendered trite as a result of Nigeria’s journey through the military juntas of vicious military dictators.

“Freedom-fighters like the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Gani Fawehinmi among others, were accused several times albeit falsely by different military regimes to smear their character and respective agitations for the liberation of Nigerians.

“To be clear, the purpose of the #RevolutionNowMovement, which Sowore has selflessly dedicated himself to is plainly and simply social, economic, and political change.

“It has never been and would never be about collusion with foreign countries to carry out a coup in Nigeria.

“Sowore has repeatedly said ‘Nigerians do not want war,’ neither do we want a coup. What Nigerians are demanding through the RevolutionNowMovement is better living conditions

“Bearing in mind that it is the last hope of the common man, the judiciary must remain committed to the ideal of justice for which it was established and which Sowore is presently being denied.

“The Nigerian people, who are fearlessly calling for #RevolutionNow, must also remain steadfast in their fight for better living conditions and a united, progressive, secure and better Nigeria.”