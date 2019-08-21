Delta: Sacked Workers Demand Reinstatement

Leader of the protesters, Obukohwo Regha, told the Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, to prevail on his boss to order their reinstatement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

About 3,000 Delta State civil servants sacked in 2015 by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have embarked on a protest against the governor, calling for their reinstatement as promised by him before winning his election for a second term in office.

The protesters stormed the premises of the Ministry of Information, Asaba, the capital, on Wednesday demanding for their reinstatement.

Addressing the protesters, Aniagwu assured the sacked workers that the state government had not jettisoned the report of a committee set up to review the process.

He explained that ongoing recruitment in the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources was for specialised areas and that every qualified persons were free to apply.

