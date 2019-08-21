Governorship Elections: INEC Fixes September For PVC Collection In Bayelsa, Kogi

He noted that the exercise, which would take place between 9 am and 3 pm from Monday to Friday, would last till September 30.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will begin the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) on September 2 in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that the commission held a meeting and reviewed its preparations for the conduct of the governorship election scheduled to hold in both states on November 16, 2019.

Okoye said PVCs would be available for collection at the registration areas and wards across the local government areas in the states.

He noted that the exercise, which would take place between 9 am and 3 pm from Monday to Friday, would last till September 30.

According to the national commissioner, the total number of uncollected PVCs in Kogi and Bayelsa states are 170,644 and 49,291 respectively.

INEC urged all registered voters that had yet to collect their PVCs to do so in order to vote for their preferred candidates in the polls.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ambode's Kinsmen, Neighbour Prevent EFCC's Raid Of Former Governor Ambode’s House
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Server: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku, PDP's Appeal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Economy Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections No Cause for Alarm, Says Atiku After S’Court Ruling Denying Him Access To INEC's Server
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode's Kinsmen, Neighbour Prevent EFCC's Raid Of Former Governor Ambode’s House
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians React To Re-arrest Of Kidnapper, Wadume, By Police
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Server: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku, PDP's Appeal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections No Cause for Alarm, Says Atiku After S’Court Ruling Denying Him Access To INEC's Server
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kashifu Abdullahi Appointed As New NITDA Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Policemen Killed As Robbers Attack Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad