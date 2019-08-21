I'll No Longer Tolerate Attacks From Governor Ihedioha - Okorocha

The former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has said that he would no longer tolerate any form of attacks from his successor, Emeka Ihedioha.



Okorocha made this known on Tuesday while speaking to his supporters upon his arrival in Owerri.



According to him, no amount of intimidation from his successor can cow him into submission.



Okorocha said, “I will no longer tolerate any form of attacks from Governor Emeka Ihedioha and I am charging my supporters to rise up and resist further attacks from the PDP-led government; nobody should intimidate you, Imo belongs to all of us.”



The former governor added that his successor “was crookedly put into office".