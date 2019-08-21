Kano Governor Ganduje Opens Defence Against Opponent

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is expected to open defence on the case challenging his victory at the last governorship election in the state.



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is challenging Ganduje's victory at the governorship election petitions tribunal.



The governor will now have his time to defend himself following the argument of the PDP



Offiong Offiong (SAN), who is representing Ganduje, had earlier hinted that the governor would be calling no fewer than 203 witnesses in defence of his electoral victory.



At the Tuesday’s proceedings, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was listed as the first respondent, announced through its counsel, Adedayo Adedeji, the closure of its defence.