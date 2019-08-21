Kano Governor Ganduje Opens Defence Against Opponent

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is challenging Ganduje's victory at the governorship election petitions tribunal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

 

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is expected to open defence on the case challenging his victory at the last governorship election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is challenging Ganduje's victory at the governorship election petitions tribunal.

The governor will now have his time to defend himself following the argument of the PDP

Offiong Offiong (SAN), who is representing Ganduje, had earlier hinted that the governor would be calling no fewer than 203 witnesses in defence of his electoral victory.

At the Tuesday’s proceedings, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was listed as the first respondent, announced through its counsel, Adedayo Adedeji, the closure of its defence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ambode's Kinsmen, Neighbour Prevent EFCC's Raid Of Former Governor Ambode’s House
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Server: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku, PDP's Appeal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners, Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Economy Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode's Kinsmen, Neighbour Prevent EFCC's Raid Of Former Governor Ambode’s House
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians React To Re-arrest Of Kidnapper, Wadume, By Police
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Server: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku, PDP's Appeal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners, Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections No Cause for Alarm, Says Atiku After S’Court Ruling Denying Him Access To INEC's Server
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kashifu Abdullahi Appointed As New NITDA Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Policemen Killed As Robbers Attack Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad