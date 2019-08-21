Man In Court For Allegedly Raping Minor In Lagos

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 56 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

A 33 year- old man, Suleiman Mohammed, has appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Mohammed is facing a two-count charge by the Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomiya, which includes rape and threat to life.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 27 and August 11 at Awolola Street, Adele Era, Ijanikin area of Lagos.

According to Nkem, Mohammed defiled the young girl and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

However, Adekomiya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until September 16 for hearing.

