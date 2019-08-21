Ministerial Appointment: I Know Nothing About Internal Security, Aregbesola Says

My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the newspapers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

Aregbesola at the ministry of interior building

Few hours after the inauguration of new ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has confessed that he lacked knowledge of how the ministry in charge of internal security operates.

Aregbesola revealed this when he visited the ministry shortly after he was assigned the portfolio by President Buhari.

Addressing officials of the ministry, the former Osun State Governor said that he had no idea of its policies and operations.

He said, “My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the newspapers.

“I will officially assume duties on Monday. I give the Permanent Secretary the grace to run the ministry till then. We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment.”

