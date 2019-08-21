Murder Suspects Arrested While Fighting Over Sharing Formula After Selling Victim’s Motorcycle

Two men, who killed a motorcyclist in Ogun State have been arrested by the police while arguing over how to share the proceeds from the sale of the machine.

The suspects – Lekan Odusote, 27, a resident of Sanga area of Ijebu-Ode and Monday John, 22, a resident of Molipa Estate, Ijebu-Ode – reportedly lured the deceased to an isolated area in Ikangba area of Obalende in Ijebu-Ode before snuffing life out of him.

Spokesperson for the police in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, revealing that the body of the victim was buried in a shallow grave in an uncompleted building by his killers.

Speaking further, Oyeyemi said that the suspects were arrested while fighting over how to share the N120,000, which the motorcycle was sold for.

He said, “Luck, however, ran against them when they were about to share the money, because of their inability to agree on a particular sharing formula.

“This led to a serious altercation between them and some of their pronouncements aroused the suspicion of the people around and they informed the police.

“The DPO, Obalende division, CSP Sunday Omonijo, swiftly dispatched his detectives to effect the arrest of the two suspects.

“On interrogation, they confessed luring a motorcyclist to an isolated area where they killed him and took possession of the motorcycle which they sold, and the sharing formula of the proceeds caused disagreement between them.

“The suspects have taken police to the uncompleted building where the victim was buried, and the corpse has been recovered and taken to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.”