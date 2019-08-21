Murder Suspects Arrested While Fighting Over Sharing Formula After Selling Victim’s Motorcycle

“The suspects have taken police to the uncompleted building where the victim was buried, and the corpse has been recovered and taken to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

Two men, who killed a motorcyclist in Ogun State have been arrested by the police while arguing over how to share the proceeds from the sale of the machine.

The suspects – Lekan Odusote, 27, a resident of Sanga area of Ijebu-Ode and Monday John, 22, a resident of Molipa Estate, Ijebu-Ode – reportedly lured the deceased to an isolated area in Ikangba area of Obalende in Ijebu-Ode before snuffing life out of him.

Spokesperson for the police in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, revealing that the body of the victim was buried in a shallow grave in an uncompleted building by his killers.

Speaking further, Oyeyemi said that the suspects were arrested while fighting over how to share the N120,000, which the motorcycle was sold for.

He said, “Luck, however, ran against them when they were about to share the money, because of their inability to agree on a particular sharing formula. 

“This led to a serious altercation between them and some of their pronouncements aroused the suspicion of the people around and they informed the police.

“The DPO, Obalende division, CSP Sunday Omonijo, swiftly dispatched his detectives to effect the arrest of the two suspects.

“On interrogation, they confessed luring a motorcyclist to an isolated area where they killed him and took possession of the motorcycle which they sold, and the sharing formula of the proceeds caused disagreement between them.

“The suspects have taken police to the uncompleted building where the victim was buried, and the corpse has been recovered and taken to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gang-raped, Nigerian Woman's Decomposing Body Found Inside Hotel Room
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Disturbing Video Of How Nigerian Policemen Allegedly Killed Unarmed Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Shock, Outrage As Nigerians React To Viral Video Of Policemen Who Allegedly Murdered Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians React To Re-arrest Of Kidnapper, Wadume, By Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Identities Of Policemen Who Killed Unarmed Suspects In Lagos Revealed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Proposed Portfolios For President Buhari's Ministers: PART 1
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To New Ministers: Go Through Abba Kyari If You Want To See Me
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gang-raped, Nigerian Woman's Decomposing Body Found Inside Hotel Room
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Proposed Portfolios For President Buhari's Ministers: PART 2
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Disturbing Video Of How Nigerian Policemen Allegedly Killed Unarmed Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Appointments: Experts Speak On Capable Choices For Petroleum, Power, And Finance Ministries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Shock, Outrage As Nigerians React To Viral Video Of Policemen Who Allegedly Murdered Suspected Phone Thieves
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Confirmed: Senator Omoworare In, Senator Ita Enang Out As Buhari’s Special Aide
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad