Nigerian Stock Exchange Indices Slump As MTN, Union Bank, Conoil, Others Record Losses

Also, the market capitalisation dipped N28 billion to close at N13.186 trillion against N13.214 trillion achieved on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2019

Nigerian Stock Exchange african-markets


The Nigerian Stock Exchange market indices shed 0.21 percent due to loses in some blue chips.

The All Share Index (ASI) lost 57.27 points or 0.21 percent to 27,058.62 against 27,115.89 posted on Monday.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; MTN Nigeria, Conoil, PZ Cussons Nigeria, NCR Nigeria and Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN).

Speaking on the market’s performance, Ambrose Omordion, the Chief Operating Officer, InvestData Consulting Limited, attributed the development to cautious trading and low confidence of investors, News
Agency of Nigeria reports.

“These are signs of low confidence and cautious trading as the nation’s economy remains unpredictable with the government yet to provide any economic direction,” he said.

However, market breadth closed positive, 27 stocks posted gains while 10 stocks posted declines.

Transcorp recorded the highest price gain of 10 percent, each to close at N3.85 and 99k, respectively. 

Chams followed with a gain 9.52 percent to close at 23k, while Berger Paints went up by 9.49 percent to close at N7.50 per share.

UACN appreciated by 9.38 percent to close at N5.25, per share.

Conversely, Cutix led the losers’ chart dropping by 9.62 percent to close at N1.41 per share.

PZ Cussons and Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services followed with a decline of 8.33 percent each to close at N5.50 and 22k, respectively, per share.

May and Baker lost 6.83 percent to close at N1.91, while Honeywell Flour Mills shed 6.06 percent to close at 93k per share.

The total volume traded declined by 16.39 percent with an exchange of 209.62 million shares worth N3.24 billion traded in 3,743 deals.

This was against 250.74 million shares valued at N3.53 billion transacted in 4,116 deals on Monday.

Transactions in the shares of Transcorp topped the activity chart with 43.59 million shares valued at N42.73 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank came second with 42.97 million shares worth N1.14 billion, while Zenith Bank traded 34.11 million shares valued at N591.99 million.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) sold 24.21 million shares valued at N148.56 million, while FBN Holdings recorded a turnover of 6.32 million shares worth N31.36 million.

 

