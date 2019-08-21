Obasanjo: Nigeria's Situation Bad But There's Light Light Beyond The Tunnel

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria's

socio-economic-political situation of Nigeria is bad but expressed optimism that things would be good again.



Obasanjo stated this while addressing a gathering at a youth programme organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, in Abeokuta on Tuesday.



The ex-president said, “I have tremendous hope in Nigeria; I am an incurable optimist about Nigeria.



“Having run the affairs of Nigeria as a military head of state when some people felt there was virtually no hope, we turned it around.



“During the Murtala Muhammed government and my government soldiers who were working in Lagos and who had to go to the office in public transport did not wear their uniforms, they were ashamed.



"But within the space of six months, they were proudly wearing their uniforms. So, it can be done.



“Don’t lose hope. The current situation is bad. I don’t need to tell you that, but I can see the light beyond the tunnel. There is light beyond the tunnel."



He added, “There should be no Nigerian child that should be out of school for any reason.



“You have already got your Boko Haram in the next 15 years if you don’t do anything about that. So, whatever you are talking about, unless you take care of inclusivity, you will not get there. Quality is important, but inclusivity is much better.”