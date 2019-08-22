10 Unauthorised Patent Medicine Stores Sealed In Ondo

A total of 10 patent medicine stores operating illegally at Ayede Ogbese and Shasha markets in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State were on Thursday sealed by a special task force.

This came barely a month after 255 patent medicine stores and unregistered pharmacies were sealed in five local council areas of the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that the stores were sealed by a team on fake and counterfeit drugs.

Leader of the task force, Olugbenga Lasekan, decried the rate at which vendors flout the rules of practice.

He said many patent medicine stores had also been selling and dispensing “harmful drugs” to sick patients without any prescriptions from doctors.

He noted that the vendors had the list of drugs they were not permitted to sell even without exceptions of antibiotics, injections and control drugs.

Lasekan said, “The shops that open without following rules and are not license are illegal while those drugs without NAFDAC registration are fake.”

While promising to go tough on vendors of adulterated drugs in the state, Lasekan affirmed that the government would prosecute all recalcitrant illegal operators, advising members of the public to always buy drugs from licensed patent medicine vendors or pharmacies.