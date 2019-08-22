Attackers Of Ekweremadu In Germany Identified

It was learnt that Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, pressured a reluctant Bavarian police to look into the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed TheCable that four of the people, who attacked former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, last weekend during a ceremony organised by Ndi-Igbo, have been identified. 

The source said they were figured out following an analysis of a viral video showing the incident.

The official said, “I cannot reveal their identities for now because the German authorities are now co-operating with us and investigating the attack.” 

Tuggar had impressed on the authorities that under section 102 (1) Chapter 3 of the German Criminal Code, attacks against heads of foreign governments or representatives of organs of foreign governments were punishable.

