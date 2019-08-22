BREAKING: 133 Nigerian Refugees Arrive Adamawa From Cameroon

No fewer than 133 Nigerian refugees residing in Cameroon have returned home.

The returnees touched down at the Yola International Airport aboard Nigerian Airforce C130 at exactly 5:00pm local time on Thursday.

Officials of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, said the refugees volunteered to return home on their own.

Director, Refugees and Migrant Affairs of the commission, Lawal Hamidu, told journalists that the exercise was not “repatriation, but the refugees voluntary signed to return to their ancestral homes”.

Some of the refugees recounted nasty experiences while in Cameroon, as according to them, life over there was tortuous.