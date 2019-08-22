BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker Kidnapped In Sokoto

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019


A lawmaker representing Denge/Shuni State Constituency at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Magaji Bodai, has been kidnapped.

A close relation of the lawmaker said that he was kidnapped by hoodlums around 1:15 am between Dange and Bodai town on Thursday, Punch reports.

“I can confirm to you that my brother was kidnapped by
yet-to-be-identified persons.

“His whereabouts are unknown yet and his abductors are yet to contact his family members.”

When contacted, the State Police Command confirmed the abduction.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar, who confirmed that the legislator was kidnapped said, “Detail is still sketchy”.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

