BREAKING: Woman Escapes With Daughter’s Corpse In Ondo Hospital After Maltreating Her

Ondo woman beats child to death

A woman, who abused her child to the point of death, has escaped with the girl’s corpse at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Akure, the capital, Sahara Reportersjust learnt.

Though the identity of the woman could not been established as at the time of this report, there is a manhunt for her by the authorities.

A source at the hospital facility, who confirmed the incident, said the woman rushed the child to the emergency ward unit of hospital for treatment on Wednesday night.

The source said, “The woman brought in her daughter to the hospital at the children's emergency ward for treatment.

“As we tried to attend to her, we noticed that she had maltreated the girl to the point of death.

“If you see the body of the girl, it was a case of child abuse as there were marks all over her body.

“By the time the doctor on duty could rushed to attend to her, it was discovered that she even brought the child dead.

“The doctor had to quickly tell the woman that the young girl she brought to the hospital was dead already.

“Before you know it, the woman grabbed the girl and ran away from the hospital.”

However, one of the doctors on duty when the incident occurred confirmed the incident, noting that the child was brought in dead by the mother.

The doctor, who asked not to be named, however, said all efforts to trace the woman, who is currently on the run, had not yielded any result.

He said, “Immediately she (the woman) brought in the child dead to the hospital, we tried to resuscitate her but it was too late.

“Before we knew it, the woman grabbed the corpse of her child and ran outside the hospital. All effort to trace her has since then had proven difficult.”

Administrative Secretary of the hospital, Dayo Owoseni, also confirmed the incident when contacted by Sahara Reporters.

He said, “I only heard about the incident this morning and we have called on the doctor on duty to come over and explained what happened to us.”

Sahara Reportersgathered that the police in Ondo had begun its investigation into the case.

Spokesperson for the Police Command, Femi Joseph, could not be immediately reached for comments when contacted.