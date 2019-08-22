Calls For Separation Threatening Nigeria's Unity, Says Malami

It’s the secret that binds societies together, so I am determined as ever to use the law as a means to shape society, regulate people’s behaviour and balance the competing interests in the Nigerian society.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has said that calls for separation and dismemberment of Nigeria is threating the unity of the country. 

Malami said this on Thursday during the unveiling of plans for his second term as Minister of Justice.

He said, “The law must work, it must speak its firm language of justice at all times, no matter who is involved.

“This is because the defence of the corporate interest of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the rights of her citizens are my primary goal as the Chief Law Officer.

“We should do more especially at this critical time in the annals of our country when the soul of Nigeria is currently being threatened by the emerging class of mutinous element.

“Nigeria is today bedevilled with an existential crisis of nationhood that is threatening to tear the country apart with the needless calls for separation, dismemberment and ill-motivated restructuring.

“This has consequently created a very vulnerable political environment and the failure is evident in so many areas.

“These include lack of compliance with the laws, low capacity by institutions to enforce laws, lack of patriotism, delayed justice with attendant undue congestion in our prisons and widespread corruption.

“As we enter the second and final term in office, we have to build on the gains already made through our usual and consistent pursuit of the policy thrusts of the administration.”

SaharaReporters, New York

