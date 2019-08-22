Court Ruling Against Shehu Sani, Rape Of Justice, Glorification Of Electoral Robbery -PRP



The Kaduna State chapter of People's Redemption Party (PRP) has rejected the ruling of the state and national assembly elections petitions tribunal, vowing to appeal the ruling.



The party described the ruling of Justice A.H Suleiman as nothing but a judicial coronation of fraud and electoral robbery.



This party made this known in a press statement by the state chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Danbirni on Thursday in Abuja.



The statement added that the APC candidate (defendant) did not present a single witness to the court to justify his victory.



The party also queried the refusal of the tribunal in granting its request for a recount of the votes.



The statement said, "The lawyer that represented INEC is Governor El-Rufai's personal attorney. The tribunal didn't inform the legal counsel of our candidate, Senator Shehu Sani of the date of the ruling.



"The ruling represents a rape of justice and the crowning and glorification of electoral robbery. We maintain that our candidate for the 2019 national assembly elections Senator Shehu Sani won the Kaduna Central Senatorial election."



It added, "The so-called APC victory was a product of falsification of figures, ballot stuffing, suppression of our votes and mass thumb printing in their favor, refusal to use card readers of which the tribunal blessed with the gavel of the court.



"No change can come with people who rig elections. Nothing good can come from representatives who mount the seat of office with a tainted, muddy and doping mandate."