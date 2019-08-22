Ex-NBA Vice President, Ubani Condemns Arrest Of Jalingo

Agba Jalingo

A former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Monday Ubani, has condemned the arrest of Publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, by the police in Cross River State on Thursday.

The legal practitioner described the incident as an infringement on the right of Jalingo, who was billed to honour a police invitation earlier sent to him on Monday, August 26.

Ubani said, “I have just been informed by Mrs Agba Jalingo that the Nigerian Police from Cross River State have arrested her husband, Mr Agba Jalingo, for reasons that are not clear.

“Recall that Jalingo had been having a running battle with his state governor, Mr Ben Ayade.

“This stems from his criticisms of his inept leadership in Cross Rivers State, an act considered sacrilegious by the governor. See Also Sahara Reporters Police Invite Cross River Journalist Over Article

“The Commissioner of Police in Cross Rivers State is clearly on the side of the governor as he has not hidden his subservience to the governor and his desires which includes the arrest and public humiliation of Mr Jalingo.

“This arrest may not be unconnected with that desire. The surprise element in all this is that the same police have invited him to come on August 26 and he has promised to honour their invitation.

“One is at a loss why the arrest on August 22, four days earlier than the day of the invitation.

“Just hope that this arrest is not from Cross River State governor as this will be clearly illegal and condemnable.” See Also Sahara Reporters Police Arrest Cross River Journalist, Agba Jalingo