Falana Storms Court Over Delay In Hearing Sowore's Motion

Following delays in hearing the motion filed by activist, Omoyele Sowore, challenging his continued detention by the Department of State Services, his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Thursday stormed the Federal High Court in Abuja to demand for a date for the hearing of the application.

Falana, who arrived at the court while it was in session, walked quietly inside and sat at the back of the room.

Presiding Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who sighted him from seated at the back, called his name and asked if there was a problem since he was not wearing his robe.

Falana, therefore, walked up to the judge and told him that he was in the court in respect of the motion he had filed on August 9 on behalf of Sowore.

After a conversation between both men, Justice Taiwo appealed to Falana to exercise some patience as a date for the hearing shall soon be fixed.

Falana said, “We filed our motion since last week and it had not been heard but the DSS filed its own and within 48 hours it was heard.”

The motion on notice is expected to be assigned to another judge next week since the role of Justice Taiwo as vacation judge on the matter ends on Friday.