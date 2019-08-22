Government To Receive 4,000 Nigerian Refugees From Cameroon

He said the camp had been equipped with basic social amenities, including clinic, water and electric supply and adequate security.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, said necessary arrangement had been put in place to receive 4,000 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon.

A director in the commission, Mr Lawal Hamidu, disclosed this to journalists in Yola, Adamawa State, on Thursday.

Hamidu said the team had visited Duware transitional camp, where the refugees would be camped.

He said, “We are in Yola to receive Nigerian refugees who fled to Cameroon some years ago to escape Boko Haram attacks.

“The refugees will arrive Yola International Airport on Thursday and all necessary arrangement are in place.”

Deputy Representative of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Roger Hollo, expressed satisfaction with the standard process of transporting the refugees.

He said that the UN commission would work with stakeholders for the successful evacuation of the refugees.

SaharaReporters, New York

