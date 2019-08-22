Gunmen Attack Imo Community, Kill Five, Injure Others

At least five persons were killed by some gunmen in the early hours of Thursday in Ilile, a community in Ohaji-Egbema Council Area, Imo State.

The gunmen stormed the community around 3:00am, killing a retired police officer and a leader in the community.

Also, many other people were hospitalised after sustaining bullet wounds.

An eyewitness, who spoke on the incident, said, “Five persons have been confirmed dead. Among the dead are a retired police officer, Mr Ukpabi, the immediate past president-general of our community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of vigilante group in our community, Uwagwu Eze and two others.

“Three persons died on the spot while two others died at the hospitals. Several others are lying critically at the hospital.

“The hoodlums killed the victims in their houses while they were asleep. It was indeed a tragedy.”

However, Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said three persons were killed, adding that he could not ascertain the cause of the attack.

He said, “I can confirm that three persons were killed. But I cannot confirm if it was cult-related because they came and shot their targets.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-blown investigation into the killings with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”