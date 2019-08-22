Gunmen Attack Imo Community, Kill Five, Injure Others

Three persons died on the spot while two others died at the hospitals. Several others are lying critically at the hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

At least five persons were killed by some gunmen in the early hours of Thursday in Ilile, a community in Ohaji-Egbema Council Area, Imo State.

The gunmen stormed the community around 3:00am, killing a retired police officer and a leader in the community.

Also, many other people were hospitalised after sustaining bullet wounds.

An eyewitness, who spoke on the incident, said, “Five persons have been confirmed dead. Among the dead are a retired police officer, Mr Ukpabi, the immediate past president-general of our community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of vigilante group in our community, Uwagwu Eze and two others.

“Three persons died on the spot while two others died at the hospitals. Several others are lying critically at the hospital.

“The hoodlums killed the victims in their houses while they were asleep. It was indeed a tragedy.”

However, Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said three persons were killed, adding that he could not ascertain the cause of the attack.

He said, “I can confirm that three persons were killed. But I cannot confirm if it was cult-related because they came and shot their targets. 

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-blown investigation into the killings with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Certificate Forgery: Buhari's Embattled Anti-Corruption Chairman, Obono-Obla, Blames Osinbajo For Downfall
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker Kidnapped In Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Identities Of Policemen Who Killed Unarmed Suspects In Lagos Revealed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Robbed, Killed In South Africa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Angry Nigerian Drivers Protest Police Extortion, Block Road
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Debt: AMCON Takes Over Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Appointment Of Muslims As Defence And Interior Ministers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Certificate Forgery: Buhari's Embattled Anti-Corruption Chairman, Obono-Obla, Blames Osinbajo For Downfall
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Appointment: I Know Nothing About Internal Security, Aregbesola Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker Kidnapped In Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To New Ministers: Go Through Abba Kyari If You Want To See Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial Portfolios: Buhari Just Paid Back Kinsmen For Giving Him 97% Votes, Says Ohanaeze
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Ex-Adamawa Governor’s Aide In Court Over FacebookPost On Senator Abbo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Identities Of Policemen Who Killed Unarmed Suspects In Lagos Revealed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram: Terrorists Raid Borno, Wreak Havoc On Residents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Threatens 'Very Soon We'll Show' Governor Umahi, After Attack On Ekweremadu In Germany
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad