Imo PDP Says Okorocha Is ‘Anxious And Nervous’

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

 

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State has said former governor, Rochas Okorocha, is ‘anxious and nervous,’ over the committees set up by his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to probe the land contracts and deals done under his administration.

In a statement by spokesperson for the party in the state, Damian Okpara, Okorocha was advised to willingly return all funds he stole from the state in his eight years as governor.

The statement said, “The former governor’s body language is clearly suggestive of a man who is anxious and nervous, following the inauguration of a judicial commissions of inquiry by Governor Emeka Ihedioha, to probe the award of contracts and land deals in the state during his administration and those of governors Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim.

“The truth is that he is conscious of the shady contract deals, massive looting of the state’s patrimony and other grievous and unwholesome practices which characterised his administration.

“Okorocha must be made to understand that the best he can do for Imo people at this time, is to willingly return all that he had stolen from the state and not to engage in fruitless outburst against the government of the day.”

Okorocha had earlier released a statement urging Ihedioha to follow in the footsteps of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and stop attacking his policies.

He accused Ihedioha of setting up 14 committees to cancel policies by his administration.

