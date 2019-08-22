Insecurity: More Have Been Killed Under Buhari Than During Civil War, Uche Secondus Claims

*Over 2 million died in the war

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

More Nigerians have been killed under President Muhammadu Buhari's government than were killed during the country's civil war, says the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus.

Over two million people were estimated to have died in the war.

Secondus made the claim during a  meeting of the Ogun State wing of the party at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

The PDP  chief said his party would stop violent deaths in the country if elected in the 2023 polls.

He said, “For how long can we continue to be oppressed, intimidated and continue to kill ourselves (one another)? So many killings now in the country than we had during the civil war.

"The people that have been killed since the inception of the APC government are many that you can’t place records because we wake up to hear news of killings on a daily basis.”

On his plan to unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections, Secondus said Ogun had taken the lead towards the move to unite the PDP in other states.

He also said the party would hold its ward, local government area and state congresses next year.

He said, “Since Ogun state has started this unification move, other states will follow in the interest of our great party. We must all come together after we have passed   through   pains.”

A leader of the PDP in the state, Oladipupo  Adebutu, said Dapo Abiodun would not have won the March 9 governorship poll if he had represented the party.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ministerial Appointment: I Know Nothing About Internal Security, Aregbesola Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Appointment Of Muslims As Defence And Interior Ministers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To New Ministers: Go Through Abba Kyari If You Want To See Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's Cabinet Made Up Of Corrupt, Recycled Looters, Says PDP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ministerial Appointment: I Know Nothing About Internal Security, Aregbesola Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Debt: AMCON Takes Over Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Appointment Of Muslims As Defence And Interior Ministers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To New Ministers: Go Through Abba Kyari If You Want To See Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Ex-Adamawa Governor’s Aide In Court Over FacebookPost On Senator Abbo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Identities Of Policemen Who Killed Unarmed Suspects In Lagos Revealed
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Women 'Burning Their Breasts' To Stay In Business
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Were Stopped From Searching Ambode’s House –EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
Breaking News I was Freed By Soldiers, Arrested Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's Cabinet Made Up Of Corrupt, Recycled Looters, Says PDP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Robbed, Killed In South Africa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad