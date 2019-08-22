Mild Drama In Delta State Assembly Over 'Reporting'

There was a mild drama at the Delta State House of Assembly on Wednesday when legislators argued over a word in a sentence in their July votes and proceedings.



The drama which lasted for over five minutes saw the lawmakers, battling to arrange the correct clause in the sentence thereby resulting in rowdiness while the speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, continued to hit the gavel to maintain order.



The drama started when the speaker read some letters from the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and called on the parliament's clerk, Mrs. Lyna Ocholor, to read out the votes and proceedings of July 24, 2019, for adoption.



After reading the votes and proceedings, a member of the house representing Ughelli North constituency 1, Charles Oniyere, drew the attention of the speaker to a paragraph on the paper which read, "Delta state job and wealth creation bureau bill, 2019 (HB. 1)- report by the ad hoc committee:- Reporting from the ad-hoc committee, the

chairman Hon. Engr. Kennedy Oboro Preyo, presented the report detailing their findings and proposed amendments to the bill."



According to the lawmaker, 'Reporting' sounded odd, adding that it should be appropriately placed.



The speaker, therefore, asked other lawmakers to adjust the phrasing and that resulted in a rowdy session as the lawmakers tried to outdo one another in the best way to rephrase the expression, 'Reporting'.



Members of the public and journalists, who were bemused by the speaker's repeatedly hitting the gavel to bring the house to order, could not help reeling with laughter.