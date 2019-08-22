Ministerial Portfolios: Buhari Just Paid Back Kinsmen For Giving Him 97% Votes, Says Ohanaeze

Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have criticized the allocation of ministries by President Muhammadu Buhari, with all nine ministers from the North-West given senior positions.

Among the six geopolitical zones in the country, the North-West, which consists of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara, got the highest number of ministers with senior portfolios.

The nine ministers from the region include Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State), who was appointed Minister of Water Resources; Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna State), Minister of Finance; Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna State),

Minister of Environment; and Sabo Nanono (Kano State), Minister of Agriculture and Development.

Others are Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano State), Minister of Defence; Hadi Sirika (Katsina State), Minister of Aviation; Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State), Minister of Justice; Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto State), Minister of Police Affairs; and Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara State), Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said the appointment of the ministers was a reflection of alleged sectionalism on the part of the president.

Odumakin said, “That is 'next level' of sectionalism, in your face, and incorrigibility. There have been complaints about all these things since the first term. Now, it has been done in a super way. So, that is the next level. Welcome to the 'next level'.”

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Uche Achi-Okpoga, said noted, “We are already used to the antics of the Presidency. We were not expecting anything less. We have a President that does not mince words. He stated it in his first tenure that he would not sacrifice those who gave him 97 percent votes to those who gave him maybe five percent. So, why should we be surprised that he gave juicy and senior positions to his kinsmen?”

