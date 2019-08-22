NAF Destroys Insurgents’ Logistics Base In Borno

File Photo

The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram logistics base at Bula Bello on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The service said the ATF under Operation Green Sweep III also destroyed the insurgents’ assembly area at Bula Bello.

Operation Green Sweep III is targeted at terrorists’ positions in Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking further, Daramola revealed that the operation was executed after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions revealed that the settlement was being used by the insurgents as a staging area to launch attacks against troops.

He said, “Consequently, the ATF dispatched two Alpha jets and a MI-35M helicopter to attack the identified buildings within the settlement.

“Overhead the target area, several Boko Haram fighters were seen within the settlement.

“The two Alpha jets therefore took turns attacking the target area, scoring direct hits on the desired points of impact.

“The structures were damaged by the strikes while several of the terrorists were neutralised.

“The few surviving fighters were taken out in follow-on strikes by the MI-35M attack helicopter.”