NASU, SSANU Threaten Indefinite Strike

The workers are currently on a five-day warning strike, which commenced on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

 

The Non-Academic Staff Union and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities have jointly said that they would embark on an indefinite strike if the Nigerian Government fails to heed to their demands.

National Vice President of SSANU for the north, Solomon Alfa, said this during a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

The workers are currently on a five-day warning strike, which commenced on Monday.

Sahara Reporters reported the shutdown of non-academic activities within the University of Ibadan. Chairman of SSANU in UI, Wale Akinremi, also told Sahara Reporters that the unions are committed about going on an indefinite strike except the government meets their demands.

He said, “We have been consistent with our demands from the Federal Government.

“We are talking to them in terms of the issues we have with our allowances for about 10 years now.”

The unions are demanding the implementation of the renegotiated 2009 agreements.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Undergraduates Devise New Strategies To Escape Robbers, Rapists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education We Have Spent N1.3trn On Education In Four Years, Says Buhari
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigeria University To Develop Policy To Curb Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What Hope For Inclusive-Education In Lagos? By Augustina Armstrong-Ogbonna
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Overseas Students From Sokoto Left Without Scholarship Funding
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Vice Chancellor Mimiko Suspends ASUU Chairman, Five Others Over Alleged Assault
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker Kidnapped In Sokoto
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Debt: AMCON Takes Over Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Certificate Forgery: Buhari's Embattled Anti-Corruption Chairman, Obono-Obla, Blames Osinbajo For Downfall
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Deltans React to Akpabio, Keyamo’s Appointments As Ministers For The Region
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Appointment Of Muslims As Defence And Interior Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial Appointment: I Know Nothing About Internal Security, Aregbesola Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial Portfolios: Buhari Just Paid Back Kinsmen For Giving Him 97% Votes, Says Ohanaeze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Woman Escapes With Daughter’s Corpse In Ondo Hospital After Maltreating Her
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Identities Of Policemen Who Killed Unarmed Suspects In Lagos Revealed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Ex-Adamawa Governor’s Aide In Court Over FacebookPost On Senator Abbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari To New Ministers: Go Through Abba Kyari If You Want To See Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad