NASU, SSANU Threaten Indefinite Strike

The Non-Academic Staff Union and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities have jointly said that they would embark on an indefinite strike if the Nigerian Government fails to heed to their demands.

National Vice President of SSANU for the north, Solomon Alfa, said this during a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

The workers are currently on a five-day warning strike, which commenced on Monday.

Sahara Reporters reported the shutdown of non-academic activities within the University of Ibadan. Chairman of SSANU in UI, Wale Akinremi, also told Sahara Reporters that the unions are committed about going on an indefinite strike except the government meets their demands.

He said, “We have been consistent with our demands from the Federal Government.

“We are talking to them in terms of the issues we have with our allowances for about 10 years now.”

The unions are demanding the implementation of the renegotiated 2009 agreements.