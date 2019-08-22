NEC To Set Up Panel On Recovery Of Bail-Out To States

Ahmed, who said each state is to pay back the equivalent of N175bn, stated, “Council agreed to constitute a committee of the Nigerian Governors Forum to meet with the Minister of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria to finalise modalities for repayment.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

 

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the National Economic Council will set-up a panel made up of members of the Nigerian Governors Forum to follow up on the repayment of the budget support fund given to 35 states.

Ahmed disclosed this to journalists at the end of the NEC meeting on Thursday presided over by Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo.

She revealed that the 2020 budget will be presented at the end of September.

