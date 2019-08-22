Nigerian Army Court-Martials Soldier Who Killed Abia Motorcyclist

The 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia, Abia State, has court-martialled Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson, who shot and killed a motorcyclist, Chimobi Nwogu.

Nwogu was shot dead in Umoukereke, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state this month.

Johnson, dismissed from the army, was reported to have shot the victim over a N100 bribe.

The Commander, 14 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Solomon Kumapayi, in the company of some military officers from the 82 Division, Enugu, yesterday handed over the dismissed soldier to the Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Eme Okon, in Umuahia.

In a statement, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, stated that Johnson was tried, found guilty and dismissed from service.

“In reference to our earlier press release dated August 10, 2019, on the arrest of Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson, who allegedly killed Mr. Chimaobi Nwaogwu in the Umoukereke Ngwa community in Abia State on August 7, 2019.

“We said in the statement that the 82 Division was assuring the general public that the soldier would be arrested and tried in accordance with the extant rules and regulations of the Nigerian Army, and if found wanting, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against him.

“In keeping to our promise, the dismissed soldier has been handed over to the Abia State Police Command today, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, for further investigation and civil prosecution for murder if found culpable,” the statement said.