Nigerians Need Immediate Jobs, Rewane Tells Buhari

Reacting to that declaration, Rewane said the 10-year plan is a long term goal, adding that Nigerians cannot even wait 10 more months to lay their hands on jobs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

Economist and financial analyst, Bismarck Rewane, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to create immediate jobs for Nigerians.

Rewane said this on Thursday during a programme on Channels Television.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said that he would lift at least 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over the course of the next 10 years. 

Reacting to that declaration, Rewane said the 10-year plan is a long term goal, adding that Nigerians cannot even wait 10 more months to lay their hands on jobs. 

He said, “How are they going to achieve this? The President has laid out his vision but the thing is that 10 years is a long time.  See Also Economy Buhari: We'll Lift 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

“Nigerians can’t wait for 10 years, they can’t even wait for 10 months, they want results now.

“Mr President, yes we like this (10-year plan) but we want some immediate deliverables.

“To get the immediate deliverables, first and foremost there has to be fiscal and monetary coordination to be able to unlock and deliver results.

“We have to manage our expectations and go back to total factor productivity or labour productivity.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Niger Deltans React to Akpabio, Keyamo’s Appointments As Ministers For The Region
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Debt: AMCON Takes Over Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Attackers Of Ekweremadu In Germany Identified
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Appointment Of Muslims As Defence And Interior Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker Kidnapped In Sokoto
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Appointment: I Know Nothing About Internal Security, Aregbesola Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Niger Deltans React to Akpabio, Keyamo’s Appointments As Ministers For The Region
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Certificate Forgery: Buhari's Embattled Anti-Corruption Chairman, Obono-Obla, Blames Osinbajo For Downfall
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Debt: AMCON Takes Over Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Attackers Of Ekweremadu In Germany Identified
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Appointment Of Muslims As Defence And Interior Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker Kidnapped In Sokoto
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Appointment: I Know Nothing About Internal Security, Aregbesola Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Woman Escapes With Daughter’s Corpse In Ondo Hospital After Maltreating Her
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana Storms Court Over Delay In Hearing Sowore's Motion
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial Portfolios: Buhari Just Paid Back Kinsmen For Giving Him 97% Votes, Says Ohanaeze
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Undergraduates Devise New Strategies To Escape Robbers, Rapists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad