Nigerians Need Immediate Jobs, Rewane Tells Buhari

Economist and financial analyst, Bismarck Rewane, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to create immediate jobs for Nigerians.

Rewane said this on Thursday during a programme on Channels Television.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said that he would lift at least 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over the course of the next 10 years.

Reacting to that declaration, Rewane said the 10-year plan is a long term goal, adding that Nigerians cannot even wait 10 more months to lay their hands on jobs.

He said, “How are they going to achieve this? The President has laid out his vision but the thing is that 10 years is a long time. See Also Economy Buhari: We'll Lift 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty

“Nigerians can’t wait for 10 years, they can’t even wait for 10 months, they want results now.

“Mr President, yes we like this (10-year plan) but we want some immediate deliverables.

“To get the immediate deliverables, first and foremost there has to be fiscal and monetary coordination to be able to unlock and deliver results.

“We have to manage our expectations and go back to total factor productivity or labour productivity.”