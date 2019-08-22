Ondo Accident Caused By Potholes, Speeding, Says FRSC

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2019

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ondo State has attributed the fatal accident that occurred on Thursday at Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the state to “multiple potholes” on the roads.

Head of Operation of FRSC in Ondo, Olusegun Ogungbemide, made the disclosure in an interview with SaharaReporters on Thursday.

Ogungbemide explained that the accident would have been avoided if not for the drivers of the vehicles involved trying to manoeuvre their way around potholes on the road.

According to him, the fatal accident occurred between a bus and a truck traveling on top speed.

The driver of the bus, Ogungbemide said, upon sighting the pothole lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

He said, “The accident occurred few metres to the Ogbese Bridge and we were able to gather that it was a result of potholes on the road.

“The driver of the bus was on top speed and as a result of trying to dodge the potholes, he lost control of the vehicle.

“In that process, he rammed into an articulated truck which was coming from the other lane on the tiny road.

“One person (a male adult) died instantly and 10 others were injured and had been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo.”

