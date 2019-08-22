Ondo PDP, APC Trade Words Over Governor Akeredolu’s Spendings

The Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress in Ondo State have attacked each other over the spending of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PDP accused Akeredolu of renovating his office with the sum of N1.5bn and squandering the state’s resources.

Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP, Zadok Akintoye, also alleged that the governor withdraws N800m as monthly security votes.

In addition, Akintoye also claimed that Akeredolu unlawfully withdraws N140m every month as imprest.

He said, “The governor recently renovated his office (which was renovated just a few years ago by his immediate predecessor) with a staggering amount of N1.5bn.

“He allegedly withdraws the sum of N800m monthly as security vote and N140m monthly as personal imprest.

“Free education has been cancelled by this government and tuition fees in our state owned universities rank amongst the highest in the country.

“Free maternal and child care is no longer provided as seen in the decay of the healthcare system inherited by this government from its predecessor.

“One therefore wonders the rationale behind the almost N1bn allegedly being collected by this governor on a month-to-month basis as security vote!

"We therefore state that these allegations are alarming, scary and deeply concerning and must therefore be investigated, considering other salient information that majority of the capital projects being executed in our state are largely used as conduit pipes to syphon state funds via cronies of this government.

“It is our belief that these action by the current APC-led government should be condemned by every right thinking citizen of this great state.”

Reacting to the allegations, spokesperson for the APC in the state, Mr Alex Kalejaye, said the ruling party was surprised that the PDP could churn out porous and imaginary allegations to distract the Akeredolu-led government.

He said, “The PDP, in a desperate attempt to smear the soaring image of the ruling party, recently accused the APC-led government of defrauding the state, impoverishing traditional institutions, destroying the health sector, among others.

“APC is deeply astounded that a party that carried out a crude castration and strangulation of the state finances could issue such a statement in less than 30 months of its exit.

“The APC wishes to declare with all sense of modesty that the current administration has proved that it has come to serve the people; develop the land, and not to plunder the treasury.”