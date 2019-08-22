Oyo-Ita Returns To Work After Buhari Rejects Resignation

Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, is said to have returned to her desk on Thursday following the rejection of her resignation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyo-Ita had sent in her resignation last weekend following pressure from her family members for her to retire.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had accused the HoS of using front companies to scheme N3bn from contractors, an accusation she strongly denies.

TheCable reports that Oyo-ita was present at the swearing-in of new ministers on Wednesday the stance of Buhari.