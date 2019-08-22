Policemen Remanded In Prison Custody For Killing Suspect

A Lagos State Magistrate Court has remanded four policemen in prison custody for killing an unarmed suspect.

The officers were remanded at the Ikoyi Prison following their arraignment by the Nigeria Police Force.

The four defendants including Fabiyi Omomayara, Olaniyi Solomon, Solomon Sunday and Aliyu Mukaila have also been dismissed by the police.

Sahara Reporters had earlier revealed the identity of the policemen when they were arrested by the police.

A viral video of a restrained man shot to death by two policemen had generated outrage on the social media, with Nigerians calling for the prosecution of the officers.

Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said the men were subjected to internal disciplinary procedure at the Provost Department.

He said, “They were tried on three-count charges bothering on discreditable conduct; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority; and damage to article.

“The four policemen were found guilty and awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution.”

Following the investigation, they were handed over to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court.

The case was adjourned to August 23, 2019, for the Department of Public Prosecution to advice on their matter.