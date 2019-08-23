17 Dies In Kwara Road Accident

At least 17 persons lost their lives on Thursday at Bacita junction on Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa Expressway in Kwara when an 18-seater bus and an articulated DAF truck carrying container collided.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident was due to speeding and dangerous driving as the two vehicles had head-on collision at a bend along the highway.

The source said that while 17 passengers in the bus were killed, two occupants of the articulated vehicle suffered various degrees of injuries.

Head of Operations of the Federal Road Safety Corps Kwara command, Mr Udeme Eshiet, confirmed the incident.

He explained that the DAF truck was going towards Jebba, in the Kwara North District, while the bus was coming to Ilorin, the state capital, from the Northern region of the country when the crash occurred.

Eshiet called on motorists to be more careful while driving on the nation’s highways during rainy season to check avoidable accidents.