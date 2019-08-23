38 Inmates Freed In Gombe

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

The Gombe Criminal Justice Committee on Friday released 38 prison inmates, who were said to have spent many years waiting for trial.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, those released were considered on health grounds and good conduct.

Urging the released inmates to be of good conduct, Chairman of GCJC, Mr Hakeela Heman, said the organisation would continue to work to ensure that individuals get justice within the stipulation of the law.

He said, “I want to commend the Federal Government for changing Nigerian Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service. This will go a long way in reforming the inmates.”

In his response, Controller of Prisons in Gombe, Ahmadu Adamu, said the prison was congested and posed a lot of challenges to staff and inmates, adding that drastic measures must be taken to address the situation.

