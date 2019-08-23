African Games: Flying Eagles Qualify For Semifinal

The team fought back twice in the game to condemn the hosts to an early exit from the competition.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Friday booked a semi-finals place in the men’s football event of the 12th All African Games following a 2-2 draw against host, Morocco, in their last Group A match.

The team fought back twice in the game to condemn the hosts to an early exit from the competition.

The hosts, who needed a win to advance to the semi-finals stage, started strongly and scored an early goal in the game, according to the BBC.

The Flying Eagles fought back and got a deserved equaliser late in the first half with Abubakar Ibrahim converting from the spot after Ahmad Ghali was brought down inside the box.

Morocco regained the lead from the spot early in the second half after a Flying Eagles player handled the ball in the box

However, substitute Emeka Chinonso saved Nigeria by netting the equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Judicial Mysteries In England Or A Mad Man On Rampage
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Cote d'Ivoire: Open Letter To President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Understanding And Tackling Poverty-Inflicted Diseases
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Flight Nightmares In Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Sports Jonathan’s PIB Memo: '10 percent' Profit Share For Niger Delta 'Disappeared' Under New Petroleum Industry Bill
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Sports "Contraband" T-shirts For Soccer Kids Impounded By Nigerian Customs Over Refusal To Bribe
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion The Igbo Crime Culture (2) By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Serial Robber, Gloria Makanjuola, Jailed In UK
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Jubilate Yet, Melaye Tells Opponents After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME US Arrests Two Nigerians Over Multi-million Dollar Internet Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Asks Citizens Indicted In US $40m Fraud To Surrender
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Anglican Bishop’s Wife
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Inside Details Of How US Government Indicted 77 Nigerians For Money Laundering
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Suspect List: Omokri, Others Condemn #IgboYahooBoys Hashtag On Twitter
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerians React To Arrest Of Compatriots In $46m Internet Scam By FBI
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Attackers Of Ekweremadu In Germany Identified
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad