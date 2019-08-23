BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Anglican Bishop’s Wife

The victim, Anuri, was abducted on Thursday while on her way to Owerri in Imo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Friday kidnapped the wife of the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Emmanuel Maduwuike, according to a report by PUNCH.

The prelate’s wife was accosted at Ekemele by the gunmen and was taken away to an unknown destination.

A source said, “Wife of the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Mrs Anuri Maduwuike, was kidnapped yesterday (Thursday) by unknown gunmen.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, adding that her abductors had yet to establish contact with her family.

SaharaReporters, New York

