Court Orders Nigerian Government To Renew Shell’s OML 11 For 20 Years

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered President Muhammadu Buhari to grant the renewal of the Oil Mineral Lease 11 to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria for 20 years.

The suit by Shell was instituted against the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of State.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Friday in his judgment delivered on Shell’s suit, ruled that renewal would be for 20 years and not 30 as requested by the company.

President Buhari was Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources during his first term in office between 2015 and May 2019 and is most likely to retain the same position for his second spell in office.