Court Orders Nigerian Government To Renew Shell’s OML 11 For 20 Years

Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Friday in his judgment delivered on Shell’s suit, ruled that renewal would be for 20 years and not 30 as requested by the company.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered President Muhammadu Buhari to grant the renewal of the Oil Mineral Lease 11 to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria for 20 years.

The suit by Shell was instituted against the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of State.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Friday in his judgment delivered on Shell’s suit, ruled that renewal would be for 20 years and not 30 as requested by the company.

President Buhari was Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources during his first term in office between 2015 and May 2019 and is most likely to retain the same position for his second spell in office.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil 692 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil Produced By Nigeria In 2017 – NEITI Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Oil Oil From Chad, Angola To Sell Above Nigerian Grade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Fuel Scarcity: Pains And Delay As Motorists In Ondo State Groan Over Rising Cost Of Product
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Finance Pipeline Sabotage: NNPC Shuts Port Harcourt, Kaduna Refineries
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Lawsuits Filed Against Shell For Niger Delta Oil Spills
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption $200 Million Diverted To Italian Accounts In Malabu Scandal, Italian Sources Say
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Full List Of Nigerians Indicted By US Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME US Arrests Two Nigerians Over Multi-million Dollar Internet Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Oyo-Ita Returns To Work After Buhari Rejects Resignation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Attackers Of Ekweremadu In Germany Identified
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo PDP Tackles Governor For Appointment Of 27-year-old As Commissioner
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Deltans React to Akpabio, Keyamo’s Appointments As Ministers For The Region
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Don’t Jubilate Yet, Melaye Tells Opponents After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Inside Details Of How US Government Indicted 77 Nigerians For Money Laundering
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Undergraduates Devise New Strategies To Escape Robbers, Rapists
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Certificate Forgery: Buhari's Embattled Anti-Corruption Chairman, Obono-Obla, Blames Osinbajo For Downfall
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Debt: AMCON Takes Over Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad