Don’t Jubilate Yet, Melaye Tells Opponents After Tribunal Ruling

Melaye expressed confidence in getting a favourable verdict at the Appeal Court when the matter is heard.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2019

 

Senator Dino Melaye has told his opponents not to rejoice yet as according to him their jubilation would be short-lived.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly was reacting to a ruling by the elections petitions tribunal on Friday in Lokoja, the state capital, nullifying his victory during the February 2019 general election.

Melaye expressed confidence in getting a favourable verdict at the Appeal Court when the matter is heard.

He said, “I commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice.

“I have confidence in the Appeal Court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement.

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short-lived while appealing to my teeming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secure and cannot be taken through any mischievous means.

“However, our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail.”

